Home Nation

Satya Pal Malik's remarks on Srinagar mayoral elections being presented in distorted manner: Raj Bhavan

He said the governor had just said that he has information about the likelihood of a certain candidate becoming mayor and how if it happens, it will upset some political parties.

Published: 11th October 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's remark favouring a particular individual for the post of mayor of Srinagar were being presented in a distorted manner as the local bodies elections in the state are being conducted in a fair and transparent way, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson Thursday said.

He was referring to Malik's interview to NDTV in which he had hinted that a "foreign-educated person" was going to become the mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The spokesperson said the governor's administration made it clear in unequivocal terms that the ongoing process for the urban and rural local bodies polls in the state are being conducted in a free, fair and the most transparent manner and the outcome will be exclusively in the hands of the people.

"Over the past three days, ever since the governor gave a live interview to a TV channel in Delhi, there has been a persistent attempt by that channel and certain other channels to play up one part of the interview in a distorted manner leading to a flurry of allegations that the governor has already decided that a certain candidate will be the mayor of Srinagar," the spokesperson said.

READ| Jammu and Kashmir BJP calls Governor Satya Pal Malik 'their own man'

He said the governor had just said that he has information about the likelihood of a certain candidate becoming mayor and how if it happens, it will upset some political parties.

"This possibility too has been a topic in media for quite some time. In a discussion on the boycott of the polls by two local parties and the impact of the polls on them, this is a simple statement on a possible outcome which may be inconvenient to them if it happens," he said.

The spokesperson said that in no way can the statement of the governor be construed to mean that he has either decided the mayor of Srinagar or is involved in the electoral process.

"The electoral process is in the hands of an independent chief electoral officer who is responsible for conducting a free and fair poll.

That is what he is doing, along with officials involved in the electoral process. The mayor of Srinagar is to be elected by the councilors of the Municipal Corporation of Srinagar and that is not a pre-determined outcome.

"The governor has no role in the election either of councilors, and even less so, in the election of the mayor," the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir mayor Raj Bhavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp