Three Kashmiri students of Jalandhar institute arrested for terror links with J-K militants

The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar, DGP Suresh Arora said.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a joint operation, the Punjab Police and Special Operations Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested three students to bust a terror module of Kashmiri terror outfit, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), in Jalandhar.

The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar, DGP Suresh Arora said.

The joint team, which conducted a raid at the hostel early this morning, also recovered two weapons, including an Assault Rifle, as well as explosives from the hostel room of B. Tech (Civil) Student of second semester, Zahid Gulzar of Rajpora in Srinagar.

Zahid was detained along with Mohd Idriss Shah of Pulwama and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, also of Pulwama. Arora said the arrests followed the development and corroboration of various inputs about the presence and activities of certain militant organizations and individuals operating in J&K and Punjab.

A case under sections 121, 121-A, 120-B IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Act, and Unlawful Prevention Act has been registered in police station Sadar Jalandhar in this regard. Further investigations are in progress and the Punjab Police is working closely with J&K Police to unravel the entire conspiracy and network built by these outfits/individuals in Punjab and J&K, said Arora.

He said the busting of the terror module belonging to AGH, and the recovery of weapons in Jalandhar, was indicative of efforts by Pakistan's ISI to expand the arc of militancy on India's western border. It may be mentioned that Gazi Ahmad Malik was recently picked-up by Punjab Police from Banur near Patiala, (where he was studying in Aryans Group Polytechnic College).

It was learnt that Gazi was closely related to Adil Bashir Sheikh, a J&K Police SPO who had fled with 7 Rifles from the residence of PDP MLA house in Srinagar and was suspected to have joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, a militant group. He was later handed over to the J&K Police for further investigations.

