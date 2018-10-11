Transparency survey reveals corruption rising in India

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Corruption has gone up in the country during last one year, according to a survey by Transparency International India. In the survey, conducted in association with the online community platform Local Circles, about 56 per cent citizens admitted to paying bribe during the last one year. During last year’s survey, 45 per cent of the participants had admitted to paying bribes.

To another question on availability of anti-corruption helpline, 91 per cent of the respondents said either their states had no anti-corruption helpline or they were not aware about the existence of such helpline. This shows a lack of will from the states to ensure that citizens get involved in the fight against corruption.

The survey further revealed that cash is still the primary mode of bribery. Around 39 per cent of the participants said they had paid cash as bribes, followed by bribes through agents (25%) and bribes in kind (1%).

Lack of will and initiative on the part of the state government is again brought to the forefront as 48 per cent respondents said their state had taken no steps at all to curb corruption. Nearly 41 per cent of the citizens who participated in the survey were of the view that the new amended anti-corruption law will not have much effect. As many as 63 per cent felt the amended law would increase the victimisation of innocent, honest people by public officials.

About 49 per cent respondents said that the clause mandating prior approval of an authority before a public official can be investigated would lead to an increase in bribery and corruption.

Paid bribes

In Delhi, 46 per cent of the residents who participated in the survey admitted to paying bribes to get their works done — 16% did so several times and 30% did that hust once or twice.