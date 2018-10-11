Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Kupwara

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in a fierce encounter that ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO), launched by the security forces in the frontier district of Kupwara on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have suspended mobile internet service, besides ordering the suspension of class work in educational institutions as a precautionary measure in Kupwara.

Official sources said that following specific information about the presence of militants, troops of Army, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in village Shatgund Handwara in north Kashmir district of Kupwara at 0230 hrs.

"All exit points were sealed to prevent militants from escaping from the area," they said, adding that when the security forces were moving towards a particular area in the village on Thursday morning, militants hiding there, opened fire with automatic weapons.

Security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter, they said, adding that two militants were killed in the exchange of fire.

They said the operation was going on when the reports last came in. Meanwhile, security forces burst teargas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the demonstrators, who were trying to disrupt the operation.