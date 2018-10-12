Home Nation

AMU acts against 9 students over Kashmir killing

A high-level inquiry has been ordered against the students from Jammu and Kashmir, an AMU official said.

Published: 12th October 2018 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University (File | PTI)

By IANS

ALIGARH: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has taken action against nine students who wanted to hold a condolence meeting for former PhD scholar Mannan Bashir Wani who joined militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and was killed.

Wani, who quit AMU to join militancy, was shot dead by security forces in Kupwara district.

Prof S. Kidwai, who heads the AMU's media relations, told IANS that the inquiry committee had been asked to submit its report in 72 hours.

Kidwai said AMU had zero tolerance towards anti-national activities.

"Some students had tried to gather unlawfully to show their support for Wani but were dispersed. Later, nine students were identified and they have been served with notices to explain their conduct."

TAGS
Manan Wani AMU Kupwara Encounter

