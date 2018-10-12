Home Nation

BrahMos engineer Nishant Agrawal remanded to seven-day police custody in espionage case

Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Dayal Srivastava passed the order on an application moved by Inspector Pankaj Awasthi of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Published: 12th October 2018 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

BrahMos Aerospace engineer Nishant Agrawal being taken to court by the Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS of Uttar Pradesh police on the charges of espionage in Lucknow Thursday Oct 11 2018. | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A court here Thursday sent BrahMos Aerospace engineer Nishant Agrawal, who is accused of passing off sensitive information to the ISI, to police remand for seven days.

Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Dayal Srivastava passed the order on an application moved by Inspector Pankaj Awasthi of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The custody remand period would begin on Thursday at 9 pm.

Agrawal was arrested Monday in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police and their Maharashtrian counterpart at BrahMos' Wardha Road facility in Nagpur for allegedly leaking "technical information" to Pakistan.

He was flown to Lucknow From Nagpur.

The ATS Thursday sought his custody from the court for the purpose of interrogation.

Agarwal's lawyer opposed the remand, pleading that he was a young scientist who is being implicated as part of a "conspiracy".

The court said the secret and prohibited information was found from Agarwal's laptop.

It also took note of his activity on Facebook.

It is alleged that Agrawal was in contact with two Facebook accounts -- 'Neha Sharma' and 'Pooja Ranjan' -- suspected to be operated by Pakistani intelligence agents.

He has been booked under the Official Secrets Act.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the 'Military Industrial Consortium' (NPO Mashinostroyenia) of Russia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Nishant Agrawal BrahMos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast
facebook twitter whatsapp