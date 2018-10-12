Home Nation

CJI Ranjan Gogoi rejects Swami Agnivesh's plea for minimum wages for unorganised sector workers

These wages should be equivalent to what is paid to Group 'D' central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the petitioner had pleaded.

Published: 12th October 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, Swami Agnivesh delivering a talk on ‘Diversity, secularism and tolerance’ organised by the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham and Manaveeyam Theruvidam Culture Collective in T’Puram.(File | EPS/Kaviyoor santhosh)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed social activist Swami Agnivesh's plea for payment of minimum wages to workers in the unorganised sector across the country.

These wages should be equivalent to what is paid to Group 'D' central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the petitioner had pleaded.

Declining to entertain the plea, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjay Krishan Kaul asked him to approach the authorities concerned.

As Justice Kaul said that "you can go to authority", Agnivesh said that "authorities are callous".

As the court asked "how can you say minimum wages linked to the 7th Pay Commission for everyone?", Agnivesh said: "It is a recommendation of the top court in 1992."

Agnivesh later said that the Supreme Court's earlier judgment had elevated minimum wage to the level of fundamental rights under Article 23 of the Constitution.

He said that Article 23 mandates that no person shall be required or permitted to provide labour or service to another on payment of anything less than the minimum wage.

Agnivesh said that the Supreme Court order taking recourse to Article 141 has the force of law.

The petitioner had sought fixation of minimum wages on an hourly basis in proportion to the standard of living and the purchasing power available to the similarly placed workers in the USA, Europe and Japan etc.

Seeking to prohibit the employment of children, the petitioner had contended that the payment of national minimum wage at par with the Centre's Group D staff would be consistent with the principles laid down by the apex court in its verdict in 1992.

The payment of minimum wages will uphold the right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution, the petitioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Agnivesh Supreme Court Unorganised sector workers Unorganised sector Wages Ranjan Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp