Home Nation

CM Shivraj, PM Modi regimes are anti-peasant: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Surjewala alleged that the BJP promised farmers to determine minimum support price for crops as 'cost plus 50 per cent' but failed to implement it.

Published: 12th October 2018 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File | PTI)

By UNI

BHOPAL: Placing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the cross-hairs for agrarian distress in Madhya Pradesh, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Narendra Modi regimes have proved to be anti-peasant.

"On the one hand, peasants are shot dead in Madhya Pradesh for demanding remunerative price. On the other hand, farmers are brutally assaulted on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by the Modi regime," Mr Surjewala told media persons here today.

He alleged that the BJP promised farmers to determine minimum support price (MSP) for crops as 'cost plus 50 per cent' but failed to implement it.

On the contrary, the Shivraj dispensation ended bonus of Rs 150 per quintal being provided to farmers as soon as the Modi regime came to power.

"The number of farmers' suicides in Madhya Pradesh is growing at 21 per cent per year since 2013. The state ranks third in the number of suicides by farmers. Provided that a small portion of the amount earmarked for farmers actually reached them, their condition would not have been so pitiable," said Mr Surjewala.

Mentioning that the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government waived farmers' loans to the tune of Rs 72,000 crore in the lump sum, Mr Surjewala said that the Modi regime wrote off debts amounting 3.17 lakh crore of his industrialist friends but the same yardstick is not applied for poor farmers.

"A Jan Ayog would be constituted soon after the Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh. Corruption done during the tenure of the Shivraj regime would be investigated and stringent action taken. Besides, loans of farmers would be waived, and steps would be taken to make agriculture a profitable business," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, he claimed that non-performing assets (NPAs) increased from Rs.2.73 lakh cr in 2014 when the BJP came to power to Rs 12 lakh crore at present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh elections Shivraj Singh Chouhan PM Modi CM Shivraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp