Father strangles six-year-old son in West Bengal's Alipurduar, surrenders

Accused Kartik Barman and his son Sanjay Barman were alone at their residence at Uttar Kalajani village in Coochbehar district when he allegedly strangled his son and surrendered himself to cops.

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A father of three strangulated his six-year-old son to death, hid his dead body under the bed and surrendered to the police at Alipurduar in West Bengal on Wednesday evening.

Accused Kartik Barman and his son Sanjay Barman were alone at their residence at Uttar Kalajani village in Coochbehar district when he allegedly strangled his son and surrendered himself to Alipurduar police station, who later handed over the accused to his local police station Pundibari.

It has come to light that Kartik Barman and his wife Rekha Barman were engaged in bitter arguments over the past few days. Police are investigating whether the murder was a result of the arguments.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Rekha, who works as a housemaid, had left victim Sanjay Barman, who had fever, with the neighbours when she went off for work on Wednesday morning. Accused Kartik Barman came home in the afternoon and took his son from the neighbour's residence.

Upon return, Rekha did not found both at home and thought that accused Kartik had taken their son Sanjay to a doctor.

However, she soon received a phone call from Alipurduar police station stating that he husband had surrendered after strangulating their son. Tension has spread across the area after the incident came to light.

