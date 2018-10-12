Guwahati diary

Home Nation

In veteran musician-activist Kishor Giri's death, Guwahati has lost its face of protest.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Guwahati loses its face of protest

In veteran musician-activist Kishor Giri’s death, Guwahati has lost its face of protest. Whether it was the issue of flash floods or anything else affecting the citizens of Guwahati, the 63-year-old was seen moving around the city thoroughfares with a guitar,  belting out satirical notes. His target were civic authorities and the state government. Prior to his death, the activist had moved around the city promoting Rima Das’s movie ‘Village Rockstars’ as India’s entry to the Oscars.

Cops forced to tend to cattle

Stray bovines have become a headache for cops at a police station located on the outskirts of Guwahati. Members of the police station are taking turns to tend to 85 rescued animals currently kept at a plot nearby. Owners of these stray cattle have not turned up to claim them so far. Also, no authority, including the directorate of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences, has replied to the police station’s plea to shift the cattle. The animals, suspected to have been stolen, were seized from three trucks on September 10. While most belong to breeds found commonly in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, there are some Jerseys as well. Officials suspect that they were being brought into the state for slaughter.

Guwahati or Gauhati?

Is it Guwahati or Gauhati? The Gauhati High Court has sent notices to the Centre and the Assam government to file an affidavit with the correct spelling for the city within ten weeks. The notices came on a plea filed by advocate Arup Borbora in the HC. In his plea, Borbora insisted on uniformity in usage. The name of the city was previously spelt as Gauhati. Aside from Gauhati High Court, Gauhati University and Gauhati Municipal Corporation, all other establishments, including those of the government, spell the city’s name as Guwahati. Borbora had appeared in a recent hearing as the petitioner in person.

Bank officer who knew of a scam, shot dead

A deputy manager of the State Bank of India (SBI), who worked in the Dadara branch, was shot dead by unidentified assailants. Pradip Kumar Sarma, husband of the victim, Junu Sarma, alleged that she was killed because she had information on a case of alleged loan irregularities at the branch, which is located on the outskirts of Guwahati. The assailants attacked Sarma while she was driving. Pradip, also an SBI branch manager, added that his wife had learnt that some employees of her branch were also involved in the scam. Condemning the killing, the Guwahati-based SBI Officers’ Association (north-eastern circle), which is one of the largest organisations of bank officers in the Northeast, took out a procession in the city.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

