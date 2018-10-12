Home Nation

I-T 'surveys' at Quint founder Raghav Bahl's home, office end after over 24 hours

A team which reached the residence of Bahl -- the former head of Network18 TV -- in Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning around 6 am left on Friday morning at around 7.30 am.

Published: 12th October 2018 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Raghav Bahl

Media baron and founder of The Quint Raghav Bahl (Photo| Youtube screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department ended its "surveys" over alleged tax evasion at the residence and office premises of Raghav Bahl, founder of news portal The Quint, after over 24 hours.

According to the officials, a team which reached the residence of Bahl -- the former head of Network18 TV -- in Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning around 6 am left on Friday morning at around 7.30 am

However, it was yet not clear which documents and other evidence were seized by the I-T team.

A senior tax official on Thursday told IANS that surveys were also carried out at the premises of three other persons over the issue of "bogus long-term capital gains obtained from the sale of some particular companies. This issue is about Rs 100 crore worth. We are particularly looking at the tax evasion angle," the official said.

The Editors Guild has expressed concern over the government action, saying "motivated income tax searches and surveys" will undermine media freedom.

The Guild noted that Bahl had to warn the officials that if they tried to touch anything not relevant to tax issues, he "shall seek extremely strong recourse".

The tax official said the three others covered under the tax surveys were Kamal Lalwani, Anup Jain and Abhimanyu Chaturvedi.

In a note to the Editors Guild, Bahl had said The Quint was a "fully tax compliant entity" and would provide all access to all appropriate financial documents.

The Editors Guild said in a statement that while the Tax Department was "within its right to make inquiries", it should not exercise its powers in a way that could be seen as an "intimidation of the government's critics".

It said it was "perturbed" over Bahl's statement that he had to strongly advise the tax officials that they should not try and pick up or see any other mail or document which was likely to contain sensitive journalistic material.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
I-T surveys Quint founder Raghav Bahl I-T raids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp