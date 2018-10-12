Home Nation

It is for Prime Minister to take a call on MJ Akbar, says Subramanian Swamy

Supporting the #MeToo movement, Subramanian Swamy said he saw it as a good development.

Published: 12th October 2018 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

MoS for External Affairs MJ Akbar. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Describing the #MeToo movement as a "good development", Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy Friday said it was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a call on the fate of Union minister M J Akbar, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

"Since the prime minister has appointed him, it is the prime minister's call. I won't make a public statement on this. It is his (Modi's) call," Swamy said.

The Rajya Sabha member, however, added that allegations being levelled against Akbar date back to a time when he was an editor and before he became a minister.

"Whether to make him pay for it with his ministership, only the prime minister can decide. He is in charge of all the ministers, and he has to fix accountability," Swamy said.

Supporting the #MeToo movement, which has encouraged countless women to share their stories of sexual harassment from men, he said he saw it as a good development.

There can be a few cases of somebody being deliberately framed, but that happens with everything, he said, adding that people are falsely accused of murder as well.

"We should encourage women to speak up," he said.

On a visit abroad, Akbar has so far not made any public comment on the charges against him.

The BJP has also refused to speak on the issue with party leaders saying it is for him to explain his position once he returns to India.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MJ Akbar Subramanian Swamy MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp