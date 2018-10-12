Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Friday prayers disallowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, who delivers the Friday sermon at the mosque, said that this was yet another example of Indian repression in Kashmir.

Published: 12th October 2018 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Manan Wani

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Wani (Photo | Twitter/@Kashmirlife)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Authorities on Friday disallowed congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here as clashes rocked Shopian and Kupwara towns in the valley, police said.

Scores of people gathered in Shopian and Kupwara towns offering funeral prayers in absentia for the PhD scholar turned militant commander Manan Bashir Wani who was killed in a gunfight on Thursday.

Civilians staged protests in both the towns leading to the security forces using tear smoke shells and batons to disperse them.

The valley observed a protest shutdown on Friday called by the separatists against Wani's killing.

TAGS
Manan Wani Terrorist Encounter J-K militancy Kupwara encounter Separatist strike Mirwaiz Umer Farooq

