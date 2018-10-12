North East Students’ Organisation wants NRC in all states of region

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Thursday demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens in all the states of the region for checking the influx of illegal immigrants.

“The North-East is not a dumping ground for Bangladeshis,” Sammujjal Bhattacharya, advisor to the NESO said. A NESO delegation also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

In a separate meeting with Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, the delegation raised eight pertinent issues related to the region.

They also demanded a special education policy as it felt that due to a lack of good educational institutions, many from North-East were forced to go out of the region to pursue higher education.