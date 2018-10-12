Home Nation

North East Students’ Organisation wants NRC in all states of region

A NESO delegation met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Published: 12th October 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

North East Students

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Thursday demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens in all the states of the region for checking the influx of illegal immigrants.

“The North-East is not a dumping ground for Bangladeshis,” Sammujjal Bhattacharya, advisor to the NESO said. A NESO delegation also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

In a separate meeting with Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, the delegation raised eight pertinent issues related to the region.

They also demanded a special education policy as it felt that due to a lack of good educational institutions, many from  North-East were forced to go out of the region to pursue higher education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
NRC NESO North East Students Organisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast
facebook twitter whatsapp