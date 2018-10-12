Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Japan PM Shinzo Abe for bilateral summit

Home Nation

Japan is one of the only two countries with which India holds annual bilateral summits, the other being Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after the launch of Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution India in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on an official visit to Japan on October 28 and 29 to hold an annual bilateral summit with his counterpart Shinzo Abe, it was announced here on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, under the framework of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, the two leaders would have wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The India-Japan relationship was elevated to that of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership during Modi's visit to Japan in 2014 for the annual bilateral summit.

Also Read | India-Japan relations strengthened under PM Modi’s leadership: Sushma Swaraj

"Prime Minister Modi's visit will reaffirm the traditional bonds of friendship between the two countries and strengthen their multifaceted cooperation in diverse fields," the ministry statement said.

"It will also advance the vision of India and Japan working together to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," it added.

India and Japan, along with the US and Australia, are part of a quad that was revived in 2017 that seeks to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

This would be the fifth annual bilateral summit between Modi and Abe and their 12th meeting overall since 2014.

The last India-Japan annual bilateral summit was held in Ahmedabad in September 2017.

