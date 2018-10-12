Home Nation

SC rejects Congress plea on electoral rolls in text mode for Madhya Pradesh polls

The Congress said that the poll panel had already given electoral rolls in text mode in Rajasthan and prior to that in Karnataka and in 2013 in Madhya Pradesh also, then why not again.

Published: 12th October 2018 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Congress leader Kamal Nath's plea seeking electoral rolls in text mode for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in November to avoid any foul play.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan rejected the plea that contended that there were over 50 lakh duplicate voters in the voters list.

The Election Commission (EC) had earlier deleted 24 lakh voters from the state's electoral rolls but refused to give text mode voters list contending privacy issue of personal data of the voters.

But the Congress said that the poll panel had already given electoral rolls in text mode in Rajasthan and prior to that in Karnataka and in 2013 in Madhya Pradesh also, then why not again.

The EC responded that it has already taken action against Chief Electoral Officer in Rajasthan for providing the voters list in text mode.

It also said that the panel has amended its manual to stop giving electoral rolls in text mode to prevent the scanning of the voters list.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress plea rejected electoral tolls in text mode Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp