AAP MLA Phoolka quits Punjab Assembly over sacrilege case

Phoolka said he had resigned from the Assembly as the Congress Government did not act against those behind incidents of sacrilege.

Published: 13th October 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

HS Phoolka

AAP leader Harvinder Singh Phoolka (File| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA HS Phoolka on Friday tendered his resignation from Punjab Assembly. Phoolka said he had resigned from the Assembly as the Congress Government did not act against those behind incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing in October 2015 on those protesting such incidents. 

Expressing disappointment for lack of action against former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and retired Punjab DGP Sumedh, he said, “I have sent my resignation as legislator of Punjab Vidhan Sabha to the Speaker through e-mail and also given a copy to the Election Commission of India.”

“More than 45 days have passed since ministers of the Congress Government promised in the Vidhan Sabha action against Parkash Singh Badal and Sumedh Singh Saini. But no action has come about so far. This is a betrayal of the people of Punjab,” Phoolka said giving the reason for quitting.

