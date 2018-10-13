Home Nation

After government bungalow, Shivpal Yadav now to get 'Z Plus' security cover

The state government is set to take decision in this regard in the wake alleged threat to the life of Shivpal as has been claimed by him.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo | Shivpal Singh Yadav/ Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a series of sops doled out to Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) president and Jaswant Nagar MLA Shivpal Yadav, Uttar Pradesh government is likely to upgrade his security by recommending Z plus category for the estranged Samajwadi party leader. The state government is set to take a decision in this regard in the wake alleged threat to the life of Shivpal as has been claimed by him.

The Secular Morcha founder was allotted a sprawling bungalow at 6, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg which was vacated by BSP chief Mayawati on May 31, 2018 in compliance of the Supreme Court order for the ex-CMs over their eviction from government accommodation. According to sources, an alleged security threat to Yadav could be the reason for the increased security.

A recent Intelligence Bureau report mentioned about the possible security threat to Shivpal who has rebelled against his parent party after getting engaged in a perpetually intense family feud, more so, with SP chief and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav over the transfer of party legacy.

At present, VVIP 'Z plus' security cover has been given only to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati in the state. The state government's move to accord upgraded security cover to Shivpal has raised many eyebrows.

READ HERE | Want Netaji’s blessing but will never come between father and son: Shivpal Yadav

While fingers were already being raised at the allotment of the bungalow to him, now extending VVIP security cover would, undoubtedly, leave many tongues wagging and trigger speculations in political circles. Already rumours are rife in the corridors of politics in UP that the BJP is trying to woo Shivpal Yadav to widen the rift he has with nephew Akhilesh.

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had suggested the SSM founder to merge his party with the BJP. Explaining the upgradation of his security, Shivpal said: "I have been a five-time MLA and former minister, so I wanted a bigger space for which I had applied. Before allotting the bungalow to me, the state government had sought a report from the Intelligence Bureau and on the basis of it, this new house was allotted to me. All the rules and regulations have been followed in allotment of the bungalow,-" Yadav claimed. The bungalow situated at 6 Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg was earlier allotted to Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati and was vacated after the orders of the Supreme Court.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivpal Yadav Samajwadi Secular Morcha VVIP 'Z plus' security Akhilesh Yadav Shivpal Singh Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp