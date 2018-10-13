Home Nation

Brisk voting in Jammu's Samba, low voter turnout in Valley

In the Valley's Pulwama and Bandipora districts, some candidates have been elected unopposed while in the other wards no candidate had filed papers for the third phase contest.

jammu and kashmir

Security personnel stands guard during restrictions and strike called by separatists after the killing of PhD scholar-turned-Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manaan Bashir Wani. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu region's Samba district recorded over 35 per cent of voting during the first four hours of third phase of the state's municipal polls on Saturday while the Kashmir Valley witnessed a low turnout.

In Anantnag district, the voting percentage was 1.50 per cent while it was 0.4 per cent in Srinagar and 11 per cent in Baramulla district where voters turned out in good numbers in the Uri border town.

Voting began at 6 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. in Jammu's Samba district and the valley's Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama and Bandipora districts.

A total of 365 candidates are in the fray for 96 wards of eight urban local bodies comprising 193,990 electors. Additional staff were deployed at polling stations with large number of electors, poll officials said.

Shaleen Kabra, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said the overall poll percentage in the first two phases of the municipal polls that took place on October 8 and 10, has been 47.2 per cent.

Kabra said that to ensure free and fair elections, observers have been deployed, including micro-observers at 222 hypersensitive polling stations in the Kashmir Division and 19 in Jammu Division.

The CEO said that Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations across the state.

"Deputy Commissioners are undertaking videography of all critical events related to the poll process," Kabra said. "Control Rooms have been established in all the municipal bodies across the state to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) as also to disseminate information to the public."

The municipal elections that are taking place after 13 years in the state, are being held in four phases, covering 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh electors.

A total of 3,372 nominations have been filed for 1,145 wards. Voting for the fourth and final phase of these elections will be held on October 16.

