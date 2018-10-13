Home Nation

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited staff union says no, but Rahul Gandhi to go ahead with meet

While the event is expected to be an extension of Congress’ escalation of the multicrore Rafale deal, the employees’ union of HAL has categorically refused to take part in Saturday’s event. 

Published: 13th October 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi will be in Bengaluru on Saturday to address a gathering that is expected to include former and current employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). While the event is expected to be an extension of Congress’ escalation of the multicrore Rafale deal, the employees’ union of HAL has categorically refused to take part in Saturday’s event. 

“We represent the government and will not meet any political forums. We are government employees and represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We are pained that HAL has not been given the opportunity to manufacture Rafale, but we have spoken to the Defence Minister about it,” said Suryadevar Chandrashekhar, General Secretary, HAL Employees’ Union. With this, the union has officially declined to be part of the event. 

ALSO READ | Denied nod, Rahul Gandhi to interact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees at different venue

The Congress, however, believes that many employees will attend the event in their personal capacity. “Rahul Gandhi will be here to speak about the achievements of HAL and stand in solidarity with the employees. Everybody is welcome to take part in it,” said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre.  While Congress has stated that Saturday’s event outside HAL’s corporate office at Minsk Square is being organised by private persons who have great respect for HAL, Rahul’s visit is expected to be nothing short of a spectacle, given the busy junction that has been chosen as the venue.

RAHUL’S SCHEDULE 
1:55 pm: Arrival at Bengaluru airport
2:30 pm: Meeting with Congress leaders at Kumara Krupa guest house
3:30-5 pm: Addressing HAL former and current employees at Minsk Square, near HAL corporate office
6 pm: Departure for New Delhi

Rebellion in the Ramanagara district unit of Congress against the poll pact with JD(S) is showing no signs of subsiding with rebel leader Iqbal Hussein threatening to contest as an independent if the party leadership fails to announce its official candidate by October 14. The Congress leadership has authorised its troubleshooter and Ramanagara district minister D K Shivakumar to quell the trouble.

Shivakumar spoke to Iqbal Hussein on Friday and appealed to him to adhere to the poll pact with JD(S). Expressing his displeasure at the protest by party workers in Ramanagara and the vandalism at the Congress district office, Shivakumar reportedly tried to convince Hussein that the pact needs to be honoured in the larger interest of the party to defeat BJP.

Shivakumar conveyed his strong resentment against another rebel voice and party MLC C M Lingappa, whose son Chandrashekar Lingappa joined BJP. The Congress local leaders in Ramanagara have announced their decision not to campaign for JD(S) candidate Anita Kumaraswamy. Hussein is contemplating contesting as an independent against Anita. He had polled about 70,000 votes against H D Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara in the recent assembly election.

A clear picture as to whether Hussein will contest or not is likely to emerge on October 14 and October 16 is the last date for filing of nominations. “We need to adhere to certain decisions in the national interest even if those decisions hurt us,” Shivakumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Rafale deal Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp