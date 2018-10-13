Man gets 18-year jail term for raping minor

Home Nation

A Champai district court has sentenced a man to 18 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl three years ago.

By PTI

AIZWAL: A Champai district court has sentenced a man to 18 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl three years ago.

Special judge R Vanlalena convicted Lalventhanga of Biate village in Champaign district, which borders Myanmar, under the POCSO Act and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him on Thursday.

Lalventhanga, on February 26, 2015, had lured the girl with some sweets into his house and raped her in his bedroom.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under the POCSO Act.

