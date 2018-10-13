Home Nation

Man stabs friend to death following argument over Rs 10 in UP

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening when Prempal Gangwar (42) went to his friend's Ahibaran Lal's saloon for a haircut.

Published: 13th October 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

A man was stabbed to death for resisting a gang of robbers .

By PTI

BARELLIEY: An argument over Rs 10 resulted in a hair saloon owner stabbing his friend to death using a pair of scissors here, police said Saturday.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening when Prempal Gangwar (42) went to his friend's Ahibaran Lal's saloon for a haircut.

They had an argument over Rs 10. Initially, people perceived it as a friendly fight between both of them, as they knew each other for the last 20 years, they said. But, moments later Prempal slapped Ahibaran, after which Ahibaran stabbed Prempal's chest with a pair of scissors.

Prempal was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Ahibaran also attacked sons of Prempal (Lakhan and Vipin) who came to their father's rescue, and subsequently fled from the spot.

Station officer of Bhuta police station, Surendra Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered against Ahibaran. Efforts are on to nab him, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder Murder over Rs 10 Ten rupee murder Murdered over argument

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp