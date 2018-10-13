Home Nation

Militant arrested at Indo-Myanmar border town

No weapons were recovered from the militant and further investigation is on, he said.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

parliament, central government, handcuff

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

IMPHAL: A militant belonging to a proscribed outfit was arrested Saturday by police from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh, located 110 km east of state capital Imphal, police said.

The 25-year-old W Kishankumar was apprehended at around 8.30 am during an operation conducted at the International Gate No 2, under the supervision of S Ibomcha, SP Tengnoupal told PTI.

The arrested militant belonged to the Meeyamgi Fingang Lanmi faction of the banned Manipur-based outfit Kangleipak Communist Party, the SP said.

No weapons were recovered from the militant and further investigation is on, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Militant arrested Indo-Myanmar border

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp