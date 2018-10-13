Militant arrested at Indo-Myanmar border town

By PTI

IMPHAL: A militant belonging to a proscribed outfit was arrested Saturday by police from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh, located 110 km east of state capital Imphal, police said.

The 25-year-old W Kishankumar was apprehended at around 8.30 am during an operation conducted at the International Gate No 2, under the supervision of S Ibomcha, SP Tengnoupal told PTI.

The arrested militant belonged to the Meeyamgi Fingang Lanmi faction of the banned Manipur-based outfit Kangleipak Communist Party, the SP said.

No weapons were recovered from the militant and further investigation is on, he said.