Home Nation

Not just State, victim too can file case under Code of Criminal Procedure, says Supreme Court

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice MB Lokur held that Section 372 of CrPC has to be given realistic, liberal and progressive interpretation to benefit the victim of an offence.

Published: 13th October 2018 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that besides the State, the victim of a criminal offence can also file an appeal under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to challenge acquittal of the accused without prior nod of the appellate court. In a 2:1 majority judgement, a three-judge Bench headed by Justice M B Lokur held that Section 372 of CrPC (provision of appeals in criminal cases) has to be given realistic, liberal and progressive interpretation to benefit the victim of an offence.

Justice Lokur, who wrote the judgement for himself and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, said, “There is no doubt that the proviso to Section 372 of the CrPC must be given life, to benefit the victim of an offence and also referred to the United Nation’s General Assembly’s resolution to hold that besides the State, the victims are also entitled to appeal against the acquittal of the accused.”

However, Justice Deepak Gupta dissented with the majority on the sole issue as to whether victims can file the appeal without the prior leave or sanction from the appellate courts and took note of the accused’s rights in this regard.

“I am unable to agree with my learned brother that a victim can file an appeal in the High Court without seeking leave to appeal in terms of Section 378(3) of CrPC,” Justice Gupta said.In a serious criminal offence, the trials and appeals are pursued by the State and victims of offences can file an appeal under CrPC only with the appellate court’s sanction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Code of Criminal Procedure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp