Home Nation

Samajwadi Party to field Shatrughan Sinha against PM Modi in Varanasi for 2019?

At the event, Shatrughan and Yashwant launched a full-scale attack against the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance.

Published: 13th October 2018 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Shatrughan Sinha

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (File| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The presence of Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Thursday at an event to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan that was organised at the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters in Lucknow, has set off speculation that the actor may contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an SP ticket.

After the event, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held a closed door meeting with Shatrughan as well as Yashwant Sinha. SP leaders, who did not want to be named, said they had drawn Yadav’s attention to Sinha. They added that the decision is still pending but deliberations are ongoing.Lately, the actor has been voicing his displeasure against the BJP government’s publicly. However, he has not faced any action from the party so far.        

There is a feeling within the party that Shatrughan may find a large following among the Kayasths in Varanasi, which is adjacent to his home state Bihar, said above-mentioned sources. 

At the event, Shatrughan and Yashwant launched a full-scale attack against the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance.  

Speaking about the Rafale deal, Shatrughan exhorted the Centre to clarify its stand on the deal.
“Why was Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) denied a role in the deal despite having expertise in making planes?” he asked, raising questions on the credentials of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence saying it was included in the deal “without even having manufactured the components of a motorcycle so far”.
Shatrughan also touched on the issue of the demonetisation, claiming it was not a decision taken by the BJP as a party. “I am not against the party. I am against those people who are autocratic. Demonetisation was not the decision of the BJP. Demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have ruined the poor,” he said.

“People often ask me why I speak against the BJP despite being its member. I tell them that I speak the truth. If speaking the truth is rebellion, then I am indeed a rebel,” he added.Yashwant Sinha described the scenario in the country as “worse than the days of the emergency”. He called upon the anti-BJP parties to stitch up a strong and formidable ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) to ensure the saffron party’s ouster from the Centre in 2019. “If people do not wake up even now, it will be too late,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha Yashwant Sinha Varanasi elections Narendra Modi

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Savari
    Not a good idea. They are sure to lose and their reputation Will be devalued. Why not Mulayam or Akhilesh stand against Modi. They know the reality.
    2 hours ago reply
Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp