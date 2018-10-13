Home Nation

Separatists' strike in poll-bound areas of Kashmir

The separatists - under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had asked people living in the areas where voting takes place Saturday to observe the strike.

Published: 13th October 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Moderate separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Shops were closed in poll-bound areas in Kashmir valley Saturday due to the strike called by separatists against the conduct of the third phase of the four-phased municipal elections in the state.

The government had also declared a holiday in the poll-bound areas so as to enable the voters to cast their vote.

Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in the poll-bound areas of the valley including in some areas of Srinagar city, officials said.

Also Read | 3.49% turnout in Kashmir, Jammu's Samba records 82% voting in phase-3 of J-K civic polls

The shops were also closed in the city centre here where voting took place, they said. The officials said public transport was off roads in the poll-bound areas but was plying normally in the rest of the valley.

The separatists - under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had asked people living in the areas where voting takes place Saturday to observe the strike.

"In the poll-bound areas in the third-phase of the sham elections, people will show their complete disconnect and dismissal by staying away and boycotting this drama, "a statement by JRL, comprising of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, said.

Meanwhile, authorities have reduced the mobile internet speeds across the valley as a precautionary measure.

Polling began Saturday for the third and penultimate phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir to seal the fate of 365 candidates in the fray across the state. The fourth phase on October 16 will be held in six districts of Kashmir valley.

Municipal elections are being held in four phases, covering 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh electors. A total of 3,372 nominations have been filed for 1145 wards. The counting of votes will be held on October 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu Kashmir Separatists' strike Kashmir civic polls Kashmir Local body polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp