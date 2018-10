By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate was escaped unhurt in an attack by unidentified miscreants with a sword.

However, the MLA's bodyguard and two party workers were injured in the attack. They were rushed to the hospital for the treatment.

The incident took place in Mankhurd, a suburb in eastern Mumbai. However, the reason of the attack is not known yet. Kate represents the Anushakti Nagar Constituency in Mumbai.