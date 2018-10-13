Three injured in low-intensity blast in Guwahati

By UNI

GUWAHATI: Three people sustained injuries after a low-intensity blast was reported from busy Fancy Bazar area, about 500 metres from Panbazar police station, of Assam's main city Guwahati today.

Preliminary reports said the explosion damaged a boundary wall along the Brahmaputra riverside and debris was scattered on the adjoining pavement and main road.

The blast, accompanied by a loud noise, was reported just before noon. Three persons sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched investigation.

(Further details are awaited)