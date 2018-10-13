Home Nation

Want Netaji’s blessing but will never come between father and son: Shivpal Yadav

While paying tributes to Dr Lohia on Friday, Mulayam asked Lohia’s followers to oppose injustice at every level.

Published: 13th October 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother and Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Singh Yadav during a function on the birth anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, at Lohia Trust in Lucknow on Friday. | PTI

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The political landscape of UP is changing rapidly. A day after remaining conspicuous by his absence at an event organised by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was seen sharing the stage with his rebellious younger brother Shivpal Yadav while paying tributes to SP ideologue Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary at Lohia Trust here on Friday.
This is the first time that Mulayam shared the stage with Shivpal since the latter floated Samajwadi Secular Morcha. Mulayam is the president of the Lohia Trust while Shivpal is its secretary. 

While paying tributes to Dr Lohia on Friday, Mulayam asked Lohia’s followers to oppose injustice at every level. “In case elder brother metes out injustice to the younger one, it should be opposed in every form, be it in the family or the party. This was the philosophy of Lohia and I believe in it,” he said. He, however, refrained from elaborating further.

On the other hand, an upbeat Shivpal once again claimed that he had the blessings of ‘Netaji.’  “Today Netaji has graced us with his presence and gave his blessings and I am sure he will continue to give us his blessings in the future also,” he said. After the event, while interacting with the media persons, Shivpal said that though he had offered a ticket to Mulayam from Mainpuri as Secular Morcha candidate but it would be entirely the SP patriarch’s decision.

Mulayam speak

  • While paying tributes to Dr Lohia Mulayam asked Lohia’s followers to oppose injustice at every level
  • Mulayam refrained from elaborating further on issue
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav Shivpal Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp