Wife, son of Additional District Judge shot dead allegedly by security guard at Gurugram

GURUGRAM: The wife and son of an additional district judge were on Saturday allegedly shot at by the judge's security guard, injuring them.



"The two are injured and have been admitted to a hospital," Gurugram Police Commissioner K.K. Rao said.



"The doctors are monitoring the condition of the two, who have been very critically injured," he said.



A preliminary report said security guard Mahipal Singh opened fire at the woman and her son, a senior police officer said. "We are trying to ascertain facts."



A video shot by a passer-by showed the suspected assailant in uniform trying to lift the judge's son and put him in a car, but fled the spot when he could not do so.



The incident occurred in Gurugram's sector 49. The deceased have been identified as Ritu (38) and Dhruv (18), wife and son of Additional District Judge Shrikant.