Home Nation

Wife, son of Additional District Judge shot dead allegedly by security guard at Gurugram

Additional District Judge Shrikant's wife, son were shot dead at Gurugram's sector 51.

Published: 13th October 2018 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: The wife and son of an additional district judge were on Saturday allegedly shot at by the judge's security guard, injuring them.

"The two are injured and have been admitted to a hospital," Gurugram Police Commissioner K.K. Rao said. 

"The doctors are monitoring the condition of the two, who have been very critically injured," he said.

A preliminary report said security guard Mahipal Singh opened fire at the woman and her son, a senior police officer said. "We are trying to ascertain facts." 

A video shot by a passer-by showed the suspected assailant in uniform trying to lift the judge's son and put him in a car, but fled the spot when he could not do so. 

The incident occurred in Gurugram's sector 49. The deceased have been identified as Ritu (38) and Dhruv (18), wife and son of Additional District Judge Shrikant. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurugram judge's wife shot dead judge's son shot dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp