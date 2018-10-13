Wife, son of Additional District Judge shot dead by security guard at Gurugram

GURUGRAM: An official security guard of a district judge shot dead the latter's wife and son here on Saturday, police said.
"A preliminary report said security guard Mahipal Singh shot dead the woman and her son," a senior police officer told IANS. "We are trying to ascertain facts."
The incident occurred in Gurugram's sector 51. The deceased have been identified as Ritu (38) and Dhruv (18), wife and son of Additional District Judge Shrikant.
