Home Nation

Centre to develop 'model shelters' for urban homeless in states, UTs

Model shelters will be permanent with all basic amenities for urban homeless, adding financial assistance will be provided to states and Union Territories for the same under the mission.

Published: 14th October 2018 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre will develop "model shelters" for urban homeless in states, which will provide several facilities like RO water, playground and television to occupants, an official said.

According to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, at least two model shelters will be developed in each state, including in its capital, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods  Mission (DAY-NULM).

An official of the ministry said model shelters will be permanent with all basic amenities for urban homeless, adding financial assistance will be provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) for the same under the mission.

The ministry said currently there are 1001 shelters operational under the DAY-NULM in various states and UTs.

"Two model shelters will be developed in each states and UTs, including capital and a city having one million plus population. Instructions have been issued to states and UTs in this regard," the official said.

So far, six states have been identified where model shelters are to be established.

Model shelters will be established in a phased manner across the country.

"These model shelters will have various facilities like playground, electricity, RO water, sanitation, medical facilities, lockers, recreation area, blankets, common kitchen, assistance in preparation of voter ID card, Aadhar card among others," he added.

For developing model shelters, states need to ensure that third-party survey of urban homeless is completed in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to identify the number of urban homeless and planning of shelters in that area.

The development of model shelter will include constitution by the ULB of an executive committee and shelter management committee consisting of specified representatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
urban homeless model shelters Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp