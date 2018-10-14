Home Nation

CPI hitches its wagon to JCC-BSP alliance in Chhattisgarh

The CPI came runners-up again in 2003 during the first assembly elections after Chhattisgarh was formed.

Published: 14th October 2018 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

RAIPUR: The Communist Party of India (CPI) today joined forces with the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance for coming state assembly elections.

JCC-BSP chief ministerial candidate Ajit Jogi today made the announcement during a press conference here.

The CPI has been allotted two assembly seats Dantewada and Konta in the tie-up that had initially been given to the BSP.

Under the new arrangement, the JCC would continue to contest from 55 constituencies while the BSP would field candidates from 33 seats instead of 35 as decided earlier.

"The CPI wields influence in Dantewada and Konta. It had won the seats in 1990 and 1993, at the time when these belonged to undivided Madhya Pradesh. In 1998 assembly elections, the CPI came runners-up at both places," said Mr Jogi.

The CPI came runners-up again in 2003 during the first assembly elections after Chhattisgarh was formed. In 2008, the CPI candidate came runners-up while the Congress was placed at the third position in Dantewada.

On the other hand, the CPI candidate lost to the Congress nominee in a neck-and-neck contest by a narrow margin of 879 votes. In 2013, the CPI came third at both places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Assembly election CPIM BSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp