Home Nation

Government to fete honest, consistent taxpayers through new policy

The proposal will be vetted by the Finance Ministry and sent for final approval to the Prime Ministers Office  before it is cleared by the Union cabinet.

Published: 14th October 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation only. (Photo courtesy | Twitter @IncomeTaxIndia_)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is working on a policy proposal to “facilitate” honest and consistent taxpayers in availing a variety of public services and tax-related works on priority, officials said on Sunday. Once vetted by the Finance Ministry, the proposal will be sent for final approval to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) before it is cleared by the Union Cabinet.

According to the officials, a committee under the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the policy-making body for the Income Tax Department (ITD), is working to chalk out the broad parameters.

A Cabinet note to enhance the output of the Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the department in Bengaluru has already been prepared and sent. The capacity and automation of the CPC, the repository of tax payers’ data and their Income Tax Returns (ITRs), is proposed to be enhanced so that refunds can be issued in real-time and ITRs of small taxpayers (with single source of income) can be processed within hours and not days, as prevalent at present, they said.

The honest taxpayers are empowered to get “priority service” while using public services at airports, railways stations and at tolls on highways, they added.

In a Press conference with senior tax officers held last year, the Prime Minister had urged the department to enhance taxpayer services and ensure that honest taxpayer are given due importance.
A unique identity number could be given to such taxpayers or their Permanent Account Number (PAN) could be flagged as special as part of this maiden taxpayer facilitation proposal, the officials said.
The launch of a fully hassle-free electronic assessment of diligent taxpayers is also a part of the new proposal.

There are about 8 crore income taxpayers in the country at present and the CBDT has instructed the taxman to add 1.25 crore to this tally by the end of the current financial year in March next year. All these proposals are likely to be launched by the end of this year.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
honest taxpayers government honour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp