Gurgaon shooting: Judge's wife succumbs to injuries

By PTI

GURGAON: The wife of a judge, who was allegedly shot at in a crowded market area by his personal security guard, succumbed to her injuries, officials said Sunday.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu (45) and son Dhruv (18) had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market Saturday when they were shot at by Mahipal.

They were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Regional Medical Officer, Gurgaon Civil Hospital Pawan Choudhary confirmed the death of Ritu and said the post-mortem had been conducted.

Her son continued to be critical, Choudhary said. Police said the shooting occurred around 3.30 pm.

A police official said Ritu had suffered a bullet injury in her chest, while Dhruv in his head.

After initial interrogation of the accused, police officers said he accused was a Haryana police head constable and was serving as a personal security guard of the judge for the past two years.

He had been demanding leave to go home for the past few days but this was not denied. This might have led to him suffering from depression, the officers said.

"The judge also used to scold him often," one of the interrogating officers said.

On Saturday as well, the judge's wife scolded him inside the car when they were going to the market, the officer said.

"He had a grudge against the judge." In video footage of the incident recorded by a witness, Mahipal is seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push Dhruv inside the car as he laid listless on the road.