Home Nation

Gurgaon shooting: Judge's wife succumbs to injuries

In video footage of the incident recorded by a witness, the accused is seen with the gun in his hand.

Published: 14th October 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

GURGAON: The wife of a judge, who was allegedly shot at in a crowded market area by his personal security guard, succumbed to her injuries, officials said Sunday.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu (45) and son Dhruv (18) had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market Saturday when they were shot at by Mahipal.

They were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Regional Medical Officer, Gurgaon Civil Hospital Pawan Choudhary confirmed the death of Ritu and said the post-mortem had been conducted.

Her son continued to be critical, Choudhary said. Police said the shooting occurred around 3.30 pm.

A police official said Ritu had suffered a bullet injury in her chest, while Dhruv in his head.

After initial interrogation of the accused, police officers said he accused was a Haryana police head constable and was serving as a personal security guard of the judge for the past two years.

He had been demanding leave to go home for the past few days but this was not denied. This might have led to him suffering from depression, the officers said.

"The judge also used to scold him often," one of the interrogating officers said.

On Saturday as well, the judge's wife scolded him inside the car when they were going to the market, the officer said.

"He had a grudge against the judge." In video footage of the incident recorded by a witness, Mahipal is seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push Dhruv inside the car as he laid listless on the road.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurgaon shooting judge wife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp