Kashmiri militant group AGH planned serial blasts in Punjab

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Kashmiri terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) was planning to do serial blasts on Dushehra in Punjab. The secret code was `Number 19' which was written on a tree near a bridge in Amritsar that meant October 19 (Dushehra).

Now the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies are trying to trace that person who had hidden the weapons and explosives to carry out the terror attacks and blasts in the state.

Police sources claim that it was a signal for Zahid Gulzar, a resident of Srinagar's Rajpora, who was studying B. Tech (Civil) at the CT Institute of Engineeragement and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

Zahid was recently arrested by the state police that by writing number 19 on a tree near a bridge in Amritsar he was indicated by the militant outfit AGH so that the blast has to be carried out on that particular day.

Also their target was Jyoti Chowk in Jalandhar and other crowded areas in the city during the festival season. During the interrogation of these arrested three Kashmiri students it has come to light that they did not knew where to carry out the blast, their responsibility was only to keep the explosives.

They would have got their next instructions through massager on the social networking sites. But Gulzar reportedly told the police officials that he was in touch with the terror outfit for last six months and used to stay connected with the outfit through social media and on last Sunday he had gone to Amritsar from Jalandhar with a friend as he told him that his girlfriend was coming from Kathua in J&K to meet him.

The explosives he got were from Amritsar as they were kept in a bag under a bridge in the holy city. When asked on which number they use to talk through social media he told the police after the call they use to delete the data, said sources.

Sources said that four more kashmiri students who were staying in a Virdhi colony in Jalandhar were rounded up by the state police yesterday evening for questioning.

These students were friends of the three arrested Kashmiri students and were staying here on rent for some time. Also two other Kashmiri youth studying in a college in Jagraon near Ludhiana whom the police got a tip off have gone into hiding, the police teams are trying to trace them.

Also another student Sohail of Awantipura in Jammu and Kashmir associated with the outfit has come under the scanner he studying at a private institute in Dera Bassi near Chandigarh The Jammu and Kashmir Police have rounded him up and he was handover to the Punjab Police.

As he was in touch with that person who had kept weapons and explsoives in Amritsar and now the police is trying to find out who was the target and which person has hidden the weapons and where. The court has given his ten day remand to the police and he was brought to Jalandhar from Jammu, said sources.

Sources in the intelligence agencies claim that Pakistan's ISI is now using the Kashmiri terror outfits in Punjab as for last eleven years the Khalistani militants have not been able to carry out any big terror strike in the state, since the 2007 bomb blast in Ludhiana's shingar cinema.

A team from National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by Deputy Inspector General of police Ashish Chaudhary on Thursday visited Jalandhar and took stock of the incident. Also a team from RAW paid a visit.