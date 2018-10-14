Madhya Pradesh elections: Former-BJP MLA Sunil Mishra joins Congress

By UNI

BHOPAL: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sunil Mishra today joined the Congress in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath at the party's state unit office here.

State Congress Media President Shobha Oza said that Mr Mishra was inducted into the party by Mr Nath.

In addition, Mr Khiladi Singh, a BJP leader from Jabalpur's Sihora, and a few other leaders from Datia's Sewda joined the Congress.

Earlier, young farm crusader Arjun Arya, former Gotegaon legislator Shekhar Chaudhary and former BSP leader BM Tiwari joined the Congress along with their supporters in Mr Natha's presence at the state Congress office here yesterday.