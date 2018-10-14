MeToo: Filmmaker calls out senior journalist, says he slobbered over her face

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Journalist Vinod Dua on Sunday became the latest high-profile name to be tangled in the #MeToo movement with filmmaker Nishtha Jain accusing him of stalking her for several days.

Taking to Facebook to give a detailed account, Jain said when she met Dua for a job interview in 1989, he told her a lewd sexual joke and stalked her following the meeting and also 'slobbered all over' her face.

"One night as I came down to the parking, he was there. He said he wanted to talk to me and asked me to enter his car - a black SUV. I don't remember the make as I'm not into automobiles. Assuming that he wanted to apologise for his behaviour, I entered the car but before I could even settle down he began slobbering all over my face. I managed to get out and get into my office car and leave. I spotted him again in the parking in the coming nights (sic)," she wrote in her post.

The filmmaker also lashed out at the senior journalist for flaying actor Akshay Kumar last year for allegedly passing comments on his daughter and comedian Mallika Dua.

Terming Dua as a hypocrite, Jain said, "When I read about his outrage against Akshay Kumar's sexist words to his daughter Mallika Dua, I said to myself he's obviously forgotten that he was no less sexist, no less misogynist, no less creepy a sexual harasser, potential rapist. If he did to me, I'm sure he would have done it to other women."

Jain said she would not be surprised if Dua denies the allegations as 'he had always been opportunistic'. Addressing Mallika, the filmmaker said, "Sorry, Malika Dua, your father is also one who belongs to the hall of shame."

Meanwhile, the Congress stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his silence on allegations of harassment against minister MJ Akbar was 'conspicuous and unacceptable'.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "It is for the prime minister to speak on this issue, let the country judge it's PM by his actions. So far his silence is conspicuous. This question is not only the moral authority of the government, but his own also, and the dignity of the office he holds," Sharma said.