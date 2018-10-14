MeToo: Why this storm before polls, says M J Akbar while denying sexual assault allegations

By Online Desk

Journalist-turned-Minister MJ Akbar on Sunday said that the allegations of misconduct made against him are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice. "I could not reply earlier as I was on an official tour abroad," he said.

"Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action," reported news agency ANI quoting him.

In a detailed statement after landing back in India, Minister of State for external affairs Akbar said, "Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill. Lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action."

"Priya Ramani began this campaign a year ago with a magazine article. She did not, however, name me as she knew it was an incorrect story. When asked recently why she had not named me, she replied, in a Tweet that never named him because he didn't 'do' anything," he further said.

"If I didn't do anything, where & what is the story? There's no story. But a sea of innuendo, speculation & abusive diatribe has been built around something that never happened. Some are total, unsubstantiated hearsay; others confirm, on the record, that I didn’t do anything," Akbar said.

As many as 12 journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment while he was one of the most powerful journalists in India himself.

The floodgates of allegations opened when journalists across the country joined the #MeToo movement and spoke up about Akbar's 'predator behaviours' across newsrooms.

The 67-year-old Minister of State for External Affairs is the former co-founder of two news dailies, The Telegraph and The Asian Age.

Akbar was first named as a #MeToo accused by journalist Priya Ramani who tweeted that her article in Vogue in 2017 on sexual harassment was against him.

I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator—maybe they’ll share. #ulti https://t.co/5jVU5WHHo7 — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 8, 2018

Following which, senior journalist Ghazala Wahab in an article in The Wire, penned her harrowing experience with Akbar (he was then the editor of the newspaper) while she was a budding journalist at Asian Age. "He was standing next to the door and before I could react he shut the door, trapping me between his body and the door. I instinctively flinched, but he held me and bent to kiss me," wrote Wahab.

Following Wahab's account, women took to Twitter and exposed accounts of his misbehaviour and sexual misconduct across newsrooms and hotels. A US-based scribe through her blog has also come forward to accuse the minister of trying to forcefully kiss her. Majlie de Puy Kamp, revealed that she was sexually harassed by Akbar in 2007 when she was an 18-year-old intern.

Opposition parties Congress, CPI(M) along with journalists demanded his resignation from the office of External Affairs.

Ever since the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India, several academics, journalists and intellectuals have been called out for alleged sexual misconduct. Times of India Hyderabad K Sreenivas, Meghnad Bose from The Quint, Hindustan Time's Prashant Jha, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, director Vikas Bahl are among others named in the movement.