More than 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for 2019 Allahabad Kumbh: Yogi Aditynath

By ANI

ALLAHABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government will install more that 1,22,000 toilets ahead of upcoming Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.

He said that the decision has been taken to spread the message of 'Swachh Bharat'. "Preparations for 2019 Allahabad Kumbh have been satisfactory so far. We will finish all the preparations by November 30 this year," Adityanath said.

"More than 1,22,000 toilets will be installed for 2019 Allahabad Kumbh. We want to spread the message of Swachh Bharat during Kumbh," he added.

This comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to rechristen Allahabad as Prayagraj before the Kumbh Mela. Kumbh Mela will begin in Allahabad on January 15, 2019.