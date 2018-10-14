Home Nation

More than 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for 2019 Allahabad Kumbh: Yogi Aditynath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government will install more that 1,22,000 toilets ahead of upcoming Kumbh Mela in Allahabad

Published: 14th October 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By ANI

ALLAHABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government will install more that 1,22,000 toilets ahead of upcoming Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.

He said that the decision has been taken to spread the message of 'Swachh Bharat'. "Preparations for 2019 Allahabad Kumbh have been satisfactory so far. We will finish all the preparations by November 30 this year," Adityanath said.

Click here to watch the video.

"More than 1,22,000 toilets will be installed for 2019 Allahabad Kumbh. We want to spread the message of Swachh Bharat during Kumbh," he added.

This comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to rechristen Allahabad as Prayagraj before the Kumbh Mela. Kumbh Mela will begin in Allahabad on January 15, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Aditynath Allahabad Kumbh 1.2 lakhs toilets build

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp