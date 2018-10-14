Swadhar Greh safeguarding the dignity of victims of sexual exploitation

By UNI

GANGTOK: Many young girls in Sikkim fall prey to sexual exploitation. The aftermath of such incidents is often pregnancy.

With no acceptance in society and a bleak future, these girls are left with one big question: Where should they go? Luckily, Sikkim has homes for such girls and other women in distress.

Swadhar Greh is one such home run only by women under a branch of Non-Governmental Organization which has national presence.

Talking to this reporter, Kunti Maya(name changed) relates her tale of agony, five days after delivering a baby girl and how Swadhar Greh helped her.

"I am a student of class X. I had heard so much about the State capital that one fine day I came here to have lots of fun, but got late. So I stayed at a friend's place, which was almost an hour's journey from my house. While I was in deep sleep in her house, I felt someone's presence. In the dark, I saw a boy. As he began making advances on my person, I got repulsive and resisted him. But he overpowered me and exploited me physically, while he continued saying no harm would be caused. After some time, I discovered, I was pregnant, which stopped me from going to school," says Kunti.

The victims of unwed pregnancy are brought mostly by Police to the Home. They are looked after and escorted to hospital for institutional delivery. They come back to Swadhar Greh subsequently.

After a couple of days they go back. Students rejoin school. Schools accept them without reluctance.

Swadhar Greh has three young girls at the moment who have delivered their babies recently and are looking forward to returning back to their homes.

Women who have been staying here due to family disorganization are only 10 in number, while there are five women who are staying at the home due to marital problems.

At least 15 homeless women have sought shelter here too. Women victims of domestic violence are only two in number, which is good as it reflects fewer rifts between husbands and wives.

At least 20 children rescued under Protection of Children of sexual offences Act 2012 (POCSO) have been sheltered here. A 14-year-old girl, who had eloped with a boy of the same age, was also brought to Swadar Greh under POCSO.

She had attempted to get into underage marriage but was rescued. Her type of cases are also dealt with carefully and such girls are sent to school after counselling.

Swadhar Greh skills them to help the girls achieve financial independence. The otherwise safe and empowered women of Sikkim face exploitation by men, though such cases are not high compared to other states.

Women, here, move freely even after dark, but the stories about violence against women, movies, and videos seem to trigger such adverse incidents.

The Union Ministry of Women & Child Development led by Minister of Women & Child Development has been funding the Swadhar Greh under Association for Social Health in India.

"Many girls brought here go back after temporary stay and give their statements to the police.

Most of the girls brought here under POCSO Act are sent to Balika Niketan for studies," says Norit Lepcha, in-charge Swadhar Greh, Burtuk, Gangtok.

The girl victims are extended all the required help, including food, shelter, legal aid and medical help.

Some are taken home immediately, while the pregnant girls surrender their child after delivery and leave Swadar Greha after the proceedings for the adoption of the baby is over.

The proceedings are all online these days to ensure anonymity of the girls. The scheme for Protection and Rehabilitation of Women and Child has been saving the lives of many girls, besides the victims of whims and the might of society.