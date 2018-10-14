Home Nation

Two workers killed as under-construction building collapses in Uttar Pradesh

Sixteen persons have been rescued so far from the debris, while one is still trapped in it.

Published: 14th October 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 10:06 PM

By PTI

SHAJAHANPUR: Two labourers were killed and several others injured Sunday as the roof of an under-construction building they were working in collapsed, an official said.

Labourers identified as Manoj Sharma, 25, and Parmeshwar, 22, were killed in the incident, District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said.

Sixteen persons have been rescued so far from the debris, while one is still trapped in it, he said, adding the efforts are on to extricate him.

Earlier Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate Ramji Mishra said, "The roof of an under-construction building of a private inter-college collapsed when over a dozen labourers were working in it."

The incident occurred in an area under Ram Chandra Mission police station in the district, he said, adding the rescue work has already been started.

"JCB machines and cranes have been pressed into service to rescue them," he said.

All the injured persons were sent for treatment to nearby hospitals, the SDM said, adding the rescue work is still going on.

