Uttar Pradesh: Cop mimics gunshot sound after pistol falters

The video of the incident, that took place on October 12, has recently surfaced on social media.

Published: 14th October 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.

In the video, a police officer can be heard shouting 'maaro, maaro, ghero, thain, thain' with the intention of scaring the criminals.

Speaking about the incident, a senior cop told ANI, "This was due to a technical glitch of the weapon that the officer was carrying, such things are not new and may happen at times. With regard to the cop shouting, it is a tact to deal with criminals mentally and create pressure on them to surrender."

During the course of the encounter, one police personnel sustained injuries, while a criminal was also nabbed after being shot. The said criminal was wanted in a number of robbery cases and was carrying an award of Rs 25 thousand on his head.

