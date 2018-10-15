4 dead, 6 hurt in road accident in Uttarakhand

By ANI

UTTARKASHI: At least four people were killed and six others were injured after a jeep they were travelling in, met with an accident in Uttarakhand on Monday.

The accident took place on the Jogat- Chinyalisaur route in the Uttarkashi district of the mountainous state.

The vehicle was carrying 10 people when, as initial reports suggest, its brakes failed. The images from the accident site show a badly mangled front of the jeep, suggesting it had a head-on collision.

The police and the State Disaster Response Force teams have rushed to the spot. The injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital.