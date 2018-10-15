CBI files closure report in missing JNU student Najeeb's case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Exactly two years after JNU student Najeeb Ahmad went missing from the university campus, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a closure report in the case.

The report was filed in the Patiala House Court and will be heard by the court on November 29. In its closure report, the agency said that despite its best efforts, Najeeb could not be traced and the CBI did not have information about his whereabouts.

"We wrote letters to DGP/ Chief Secretaries of all states. Teams were sent to Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi after receiving tip-offs. A reward of Rs 10 lakh was announced for any information leading to Najeeb and his photographs were circulated across the country."

"Even then, we could not get any information about him," the investigation agency said in its closure report.

In the past two years, the case has been investigated by three teams First, the case was handled by the Delhi Police followed by a Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police. After not finding any clues about the MSc Biotechnology student's whereabouts, it was transferred to the crime branch of the Delhi Police and finally to the CBI.

Last week, Najeeb's mother Fatima Nafees had moved the Delhi High Court, which declined her plea to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and monitor the probe, thereby removing the CBI from the investigation. The court also had allowed the CBI to file a closure report in the case. On November 29, the court will decide if the closure report filed by the investigation agency would be accepted or not.