Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam remembered on his birth anniversary

By UNI

KOLKATA: Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was fondly remembered on Monday on his 87th birth anniversary.

Also known as 'Missile Man of India' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931 at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the "People's President" for his friendly nature to one and all.

" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister for Home Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal, and the users of the micro-blogging site, Twitter, were the first to honour the immense contributions of the former president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ia tweet said, "Paying Tribute To Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam Ji On His Birth Anniversary.

He Was A People's President, Teacher, Energy Giver, True Bharat Ratna, Missile Man & Inspiration To Millions Of People Not Just In India, Also Across The World.

#APJAbdulKalam.

" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, " Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the People's President, on his birth anniversary.

We miss you so much Kalam ji.

" Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in his tweet said, " The nation remembers tremendous contribution made by former president, Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam. He was a visionary scientist and a people's president.

He played a pivotal role in strengthening India's defence preparedness. On his jayanti today, I offer my respectful homage to him.

" Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Paying tributes to our former President and the Missile Man, Dr.

APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. His contributions to the field of atomic energy have strengthened our national security and his thoughts continue to be an inspiration for Indians from all walks of life.

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal tweeted, " We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.

" I pay homage to the former President of India & eminent scientist "Bharat Ratna" Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his Jayanti today. His teachings and humility continue to inspire billions of Indians. #AbdulKalam."

Union Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore in a tweet said, "A scientist, a visionary, a leader - Dr APJ #AbdulKalam was all this & much more.

As the Missile Man of India, he ignited a thousand minds & gave India its Wings of Fire. As President, he epitomized selfless service, humility & wisdom.

Humble tributes on his birth anniversary!" Indian National Congress (INC) tweeted, "Former President Abdul Kalam was the key person behind India's missile program and other critical research programs.

On his birth anniversary we recall his life's work along with his message of peace and goodwill.

" Cricketer Suresh Raina in his tweet said, "My tributes and birthday greetings to the late President, Dr #AbdulKalam Ji on his 87th birth anniversary! He was an epitome of love, compassion & humanity!" A career scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, specialised in rocket engineering, elevated to the top post of the country, was widely revered for his humanity by all sections of people, especially children during his life time and beyond.

He was awarded Padma Bhushan (1981), the Padma Vibhushan (1990), and Bharat Ratna (1997). After serving his term as the President, he returned to what he always liked 'teaching'.

Tragically, Dr Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015 while delivering a lecture at the IIM Shillong. In 2010, the United Nations declared his birth anniversary as 'World Student's Day'.