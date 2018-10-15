Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's health has improved: CMO

Home Nation

Parrikar, ailing since mid-February, has been treated at different hospitals, including those in Goa, Mumbai and the US.

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health has improved and doctors have advised him rest for a week, his office here said Monday.

Parrikar, 62, returned here Sunday by a special flight from New Delhi, where he underwent treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for pancreatic ailment.

After landing in Goa, he was taken to his private residence at Dona Paula near here, where a team of doctors from the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have put up a make-shift medical facility.

"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's condition has improved further. He had a chat with his family members this morning," Rupesh Kamat, personal secretary to the chief minister, said in a statement.

"Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week," he added.

Earlier in the day, a senior official in the CMO said that the chief minister has been following the line of treatment prescribed by doctors at AIIMS.

"Parrikar is at home and is being taken care by a team of doctors from the GMCH," he said.

Parrikar, ailing since mid-February, has been treated at different hospitals, including those in Goa, Mumbai and the US.

On Friday, Parrikar had met Goa BJP's core committee members and ministers from coalition partners at the AIIMS in Delhi to discuss ways to ensure that his government functions normally during his absence from office due to ill health.

Leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies, who met Parrikar separately, had ruled out any change in leadership in the coastal state.

The core committee is the BJP's key decision-making body in Goa, comprising senior leaders like Parrikar, Union minister Shripad Naik and party state chief Vinay Tendulkar, among others.

