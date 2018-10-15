Gurugram shooting: Mother, cousin of judge's security guard detained for interrogation

By ANI

GURUGRAM: Days after the wife and son of an additional sessions judge were shot by his security guard, the Gurugram Police on Monday detained the assailant's mother and cousin for interrogation.

Earlier, the Police had arrested the gunman Mahipal and on Saturday said that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

The incident took place on October 13 when the additional session judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu and their 18-year-old son Dhruv had gone shopping in Gurugram's sector 49.

Ritu, who was pronounced dead by a local hospital, was shot in the chest. Dhruv, on the other hand, took a bullet in the head. He is said to be critical at present.

“She died due to excessive bleeding because of the bullet wound,” one of the three doctors who conducted Ritu’s post-mortem at Medanta Hospital said.

Kant, mentioned in the FIR that the PSO got agitated when Dhruv asked him for the keys of the car after he and Ritu returned from shopping.

Mahipal opened fire and injured both of them.

The accused later claimed that he had been “possessed” at the time of pulling the trigger. He has been remanded in police custody for four days.

While the judge's wife was pronounced dead, the son is said to be critical at present.

Soon after the incident, a forensic team was sent to the spot and an investigation was launched to look into the matter.