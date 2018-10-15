Home Nation

India needs more young women in engineering, technology space: President Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind said these are exciting times for India which is a country on the rise and the world's fastest-growing large economy.

Published: 15th October 2018 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India needs more and more of its young women to enter the engineering and technology space, President Ram Nath Kovind said Monday.

Addressing separate groups of trainees assistant executive engineers and deputy architects of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Kovind also said that public infrastructure like offices, residences or roads built by them should be accessible to differently-abled fellow citizens.

He said he was delighted to note that of the 97 probationers present in the gathering, 22 or about one-fourth are women.

"This is a welcome trend and must be encouraged till women reach parity in all our public services. In particular, India needs more and more of its young women to enter the engineering and technology space," the president said.

He said these are exciting times for India which is a country on the rise and the world's fastest-growing large economy.

"Our GDP grew at a scorching 8.2 per cent in the previous quarter. Many of our ambitious national programmes - such as Make In India, Smart Cities, Digital India and Swachh Bharat - cannot be successful without your efforts. Your careers will provide an enormous platform in this transformational era," Kovind said.

The president said the issue of sustainability and energy efficiency is critical in view of climate change and related environmental concerns.

"You must ensure that buildings, roads and other infrastructure you create are energy efficient and environment-friendly," he said.

Kovind said the government has launched the accessible India programme to achieve universal accessibility for differently-abled persons.

"Do ensure that the public infrastructure you build - be it offices, residences or roads - is accessible to our differently-abled fellow citizens. While formal codes in this regard may exist, projects on the ground need to do more to ensure ease of access. This aspect should not be treated as an add-on to an infrastructure project but should become integral to planning and implementation," he said.

The president said architects and engineers work in close conjunction.

"India is maturing as a country, and building larger institutions including larger infrastructure. While focusing on functionality we should also be mindful of aesthetics. Our smart cities should be efficient and people-friendly but also aesthetically pleasing," Kovind said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind India India technology space

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp