Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militants snatch rifles from cops guarding ex-police officer's house

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants snatched two rifles from security personnel guarding the residence of a retired police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said Monday.

The militants barged into the residence of former police officer Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad in central Kashmir's Chadoora area late Sunday night, a police official said.

They looted two carbine rifles from the policemen.

Police have launched a search to trace the weapons and nab the militants, he said.